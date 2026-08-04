Recovery program relocates to Des Moines to expand services

A recovery organization breaks ground on a bigger campus in Des Moines.

On this episode, we learn about the program, Harvest Academy, that will double its reach with the new campus. We meet Derek Johnson, the program's COO who landed in this line of work after his own years-long struggle with addiction. We also talk with Troy Roberts, a graduate of the program who now goes into Polk County Jail to recruit future students.

Then, we talk with Iowa State University professor Raquel Espin Palazon, whose white blood cell research could lead to new cancer treatments.

Guests:

