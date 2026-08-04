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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Recovery program relocates to Des Moines to expand services

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published August 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A recovery organization breaks ground on a bigger campus in Des Moines.

On this episode, we learn about the program, Harvest Academy, that will double its reach with the new campus. We meet Derek Johnson, the program's COO who landed in this line of work after his own years-long struggle with addiction. We also talk with Troy Roberts, a graduate of the program who now goes into Polk County Jail to recruit future students.

Then, we talk with Iowa State University professor Raquel Espin Palazon, whose white blood cell research could lead to new cancer treatments.

Guests:

  • Derek Johnson, COO and CFO, Harvest Academy
  • Troy Roberts, program manager, Harvest Academy
  • Raquel Espin Palazon, associate professor of genetics, development, and cell biology, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River AddictionPrisonCrimeHealthcareCancer
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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