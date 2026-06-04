Celebrate National Drive-In Movie Day at a theater near you

As the sun goes down and the stars come out, drive-in theaters across the country light up their screens and welcome lines of cars for a night at the movies. For over 90 years, people of all ages have rolled up to these outdoor venues, ready to watch the latest release or a schlocky B-movie double feature without stepping foot outside their car.

Just pull in, turn the radio dial and sit back for a movie under the stars.

Going to the drive-in during the summer is a tradition that many Iowans hold dear. For Sara Clasen, that tradition started early in her childhood. Her grandfather, Dennis Voy, has owned the local drive-in just outside Maquoketa along Highway 61 since before she was born.

“We grew up there," she said. "I was there every night."

Clasen remembers helping her grandfather clean up trash in the mornings and how he would throw coins around the parking grounds to keep her “motivated." As she got older, she worked for a proper paycheck in high school; and now, as an adult, she runs the show.

To Clasen, the Voy 61 Drive In Theatre has always been a special place — and not just because it’s a family business. She said it’s the place people come to make memories.

“What we love about it so much is just being able to provide that environment, where you're able to create those memories that maybe aren't necessarily based upon the movie but the experience,” Clasen said.

Even though her grandfather doesn’t make it out for those late-night screenings anymore, Clasen said the 87-year-old still waits up for her call to hear how the night went.

Drive-in movie theaters in Iowa

Although the heyday of drive-in movie theaters is long gone, Iowa still has a handful of venues left.

The Voy 61 Drive In in Delmar is one of four in the state. The other remaining one in eastern Iowa is the Blue Grass Drive-In, located about 20 minutes west of the Quad Cities. Central Iowa is home to the Valle Drive-In, located just outside of Des Moines in Newton. Superior 71 Drive-In Theater in Spirit Lake is the only one left in northwest Iowa.

Approximately 280 drive-in movie theaters remain operational across the country, according to 2025 data from the United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association. That includes the four theaters in Iowa, which account for eight of the roughly 480 screens nationwide.

The first drive-in movie theater opened 93 years ago in New Jersey on June 6, 1933. Today, that historic shift in how audiences watched movies is celebrated on National Drive-In Movie Day. Find a screen near you to celebrate the annual event this weekend.

Blue Grass Drive-In Theater

Located in Blue Grass

The Blue Grass theater opened in 2014, making it one of the newest in the nation. Unlike Iowa’s other drive-ins that have one or two screens, the Blue Grass theater has four screens that create a cube at the center of the grounds. The theater offers concessions and activities for families, including an 18-hole mini-golf course.

Blue Grass Drive-In / Facebook The Blue Grass Drive-In features a unique cubed screen.

Superior 71 Drive-In Theater

Located in Spirit Lake

Superior 71 opened in 2008 as a single-screen theater. In 2019, a second screen was added. The theater offers concessions and has a playground for families.

Superior 71 Drive-In / Facebook Superior 71 is the only drive-in left in the northwest part of the state.

Valle Drive-In

Located in Newton

Valle opened in 1949, making it the oldest drive-in theater in the state. The original “V” neon sign is still displayed at the front gate. It's the only drive-in located in central Iowa and features a single screen. The theater offers a place for visitors to play yard games, and it also has a "snack shack" where concessions can be purchased.

Valle Drive-In / Facebook The Valle opened in 1949 in Newton. . The original “V” neon sign hangs on the front gate.

Voy 61 Drive In Theatre

Located in Delmar

Voy 61 originally opened in 1950 as 61 Drive In. The single-screen theater also provides activities for families, including free rides on the kids’ train, plus basketball, volleyball and tether ball. It recently began offering camping for guests to stay the night on the grounds.