Greene County students celebrate predecessors who fought in Civil War

In 1861, 32 students and two teachers from Greene County left to enlist in the Union Army. The school closed behind them and 11 of them never came home.

On this episode, we learn about the schoolboy soldiers of Rippey and the people who are keeping this history alive.

We talk with local historian Chuck Offenburger, who spoke to a Greene County High School class, which then inspired students and history teacher Dena Boyd to research further into the soldiers.

We also hear from one of those students, Oliver Harris, and Rippey resident Mary Weaver who have all been involved in amplifying the schoolboy soldiers story with monuments, re-enactments, and an upcoming theatrical production.

Guests:

