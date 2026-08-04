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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Greene County students celebrate predecessors who fought in Civil War

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published August 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In 1861, 32 students and two teachers from Greene County left to enlist in the Union Army. The school closed behind them and 11 of them never came home.

On this episode, we learn about the schoolboy soldiers of Rippey and the people who are keeping this history alive.

We talk with local historian Chuck Offenburger, who spoke to a Greene County High School class, which then inspired students and history teacher Dena Boyd to research further into the soldiers.

We also hear from one of those students, Oliver Harris, and Rippey resident Mary Weaver who have all been involved in amplifying the schoolboy soldiers story with monuments, re-enactments, and an upcoming theatrical production.

Guests:

  • Chuck Offenburger, Iowa writer and historian
  • Dena Boyd, social studies teacher, Greene County High School
  • Oliver Harris, incoming sophomore studying computer engineering, Iowa State University
  • Mary Weaver, member, Greene County Historical Society
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Talk of Iowa HistoryIowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
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Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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