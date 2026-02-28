© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
UI now uses robots for more precise transplant surgeries

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published February 28, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
University of Iowa surgeon Dr. Ramy El-Diwany performed the first robotic living donor nephrectomy, which will lead to more precise surgeries and quicker recovery for kidney donors. UIHC hopes this will mean more living kidney donations.

On this News Buzz edition of River to River, Ben Kieffer speaks with Dr. El-Diwany, but first, we get a legislative update from Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric, Clark Kauffman shares a recent First Amendment case in Newton and we meet one of the Coralville residents who organized against the city's recently rescinded AI-camera contract.

Then, we groove into the weekend with Tony Dehner, who shared new tracks from Cannons and U2.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, Statehouse reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Clark Kauffman, reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Ryan Swenka, organizer, Coralville resident, recent mayoral candidate
  • Dr. Ramy El-Diwany, transplant surgeon, University of Iowa Health Care
  • Tony Dehner, host, IPR's Studio One
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
