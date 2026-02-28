UI now uses robots for more precise transplant surgeries

University of Iowa surgeon Dr. Ramy El-Diwany performed the first robotic living donor nephrectomy, which will lead to more precise surgeries and quicker recovery for kidney donors. UIHC hopes this will mean more living kidney donations.

On this News Buzz edition of River to River, Ben Kieffer speaks with Dr. El-Diwany, but first, we get a legislative update from Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric, Clark Kauffman shares a recent First Amendment case in Newton and we meet one of the Coralville residents who organized against the city's recently rescinded AI-camera contract.

Then, we groove into the weekend with Tony Dehner, who shared new tracks from Cannons and U2.

Guests:

