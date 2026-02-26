© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Trump says we are entering a 'golden age,' Democrats disagree

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published February 26, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

During his State of the Union Address Tuesday night, President Donald Trump said America is now entering a golden age, thanks to his administration. Democrats argue Americans are worse off due to his tariffs and immigration crackdown.

On this River to River, political experts Sara Mitchell and Dave Peterson give their analysis of his speech, the Democrats' response and national Democrats highlighting two Iowa Congressional races.

Guests:

  • Dave Peterson, Lucken Professor of Political Science, Iowa State University
  • Sara Mitchell, professor, collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
Tags
River to River Donald TrumpPoliticsInternational Affairs
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content