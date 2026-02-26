Trump says we are entering a 'golden age,' Democrats disagree
During his State of the Union Address Tuesday night, President Donald Trump said America is now entering a golden age, thanks to his administration. Democrats argue Americans are worse off due to his tariffs and immigration crackdown.
On this River to River, political experts Sara Mitchell and Dave Peterson give their analysis of his speech, the Democrats' response and national Democrats highlighting two Iowa Congressional races.
Guests:
- Dave Peterson, Lucken Professor of Political Science, Iowa State University
- Sara Mitchell, professor, collegiate fellow, University of Iowa