From historical fiction to horror, author Daniel Kraus infuses Iowa in his work

One of the New York Times' 10 best books of 2025, Angel Down is a World War I story told as one continuous sentence, which vividly portrays the horrors of that conflict.

Author Daniel Kraus is no stranger to horror. Growing up in Fairfield, he would watch horror movies like Night of the Living Dead and episodes of The Twilight Zone as a five year old with his mom.

Kraus joins this episode to talk about his horror and Iowa roots, Angel Down, which is development for a film adaptation, and his 2023 novel Whalefall, whose film adaptation is to be released later this fall.

