© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The economic impact of renewable energy in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published February 25, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A new study says Iowa’s bet on renewable energy is paying off. The Director of Policy and Research at the Common Sense Institute shares their new research on the economic impact of renewable energy in Iowa. We also explore obstacles to wind power projects in Iowa and what that all means for Iowa’s future, as a pioneer in wind energy.

Then we remember Billie Ray, the beloved former first lady of Iowa, who died last week at age 97.

Guests:

  • Dan Gearino, clean energy reporter, Inside Climate News
  • Scott Spak, associate professor in the school of planning and public affairs, University of Iowa
  • Ben Murray, director of policy and research, Common Sense Institute
  • David Oman, former press secretary and chief of staff for Gov. Robert Ray
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content