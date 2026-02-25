The economic impact of renewable energy in Iowa
A new study says Iowa’s bet on renewable energy is paying off. The Director of Policy and Research at the Common Sense Institute shares their new research on the economic impact of renewable energy in Iowa. We also explore obstacles to wind power projects in Iowa and what that all means for Iowa’s future, as a pioneer in wind energy.
Then we remember Billie Ray, the beloved former first lady of Iowa, who died last week at age 97.
Guests:
- Dan Gearino, clean energy reporter, Inside Climate News
- Scott Spak, associate professor in the school of planning and public affairs, University of Iowa
- Ben Murray, director of policy and research, Common Sense Institute
- David Oman, former press secretary and chief of staff for Gov. Robert Ray