The impact of dementia on farm families

A dementia diagnosis for a member of a farm family comes with unique challenges, such as different safety concerns, as farmers with dementia tend to continue working longer than those in other professions. A new program is helping farm families manage dementia care, with a focus on caregivers juggling the stresses of farm life and caring for their loved ones.

Host Ben Kieffer speaks with a rancher who’s been caring for her mother with dementia for years while running their cattle operation. Then, researchers developing this specialized training join the program.

Guests:

