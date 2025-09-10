The impact of dementia on farm families
Running a farm is no easy task. This hour, how that becomes even more challenging when dementia enters the picture.
A dementia diagnosis for a member of a farm family comes with unique challenges, such as different safety concerns, as farmers with dementia tend to continue working longer than those in other professions. A new program is helping farm families manage dementia care, with a focus on caregivers juggling the stresses of farm life and caring for their loved ones.
Host Ben Kieffer speaks with a rancher who’s been caring for her mother with dementia for years while running their cattle operation. Then, researchers developing this specialized training join the program.
Guests:
- Arla, South Dakota rancher, caregiver
- Kanika Arora, associate professor in the Department of Health Management and Policy, University of Iowa
- Julie Bobitt, assistant professor at the Center for Dissemination and Implementation Science, Department of Medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago
- Chelsey Byers, extension specialist, Family and Consumer Sciences, University of Illinois Extension