River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
The impact of dementia on farm families

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanDani Gehr
Published September 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Running a farm is no easy task. This hour, how that becomes even more challenging when dementia enters the picture.

A dementia diagnosis for a member of a farm family comes with unique challenges, such as different safety concerns, as farmers with dementia tend to continue working longer than those in other professions. A new program is helping farm families manage dementia care, with a focus on caregivers juggling the stresses of farm life and caring for their loved ones.

Host Ben Kieffer speaks with a rancher who’s been caring for her mother with dementia for years while running their cattle operation. Then, researchers developing this specialized training join the program.

Guests:

  • Arla, South Dakota rancher, caregiver
  • Kanika Arora, associate professor in the Department of Health Management and Policy, University of Iowa
  • Julie Bobitt, assistant professor at the Center for Dissemination and Implementation Science, Department of Medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago
  • Chelsey Byers, extension specialist, Family and Consumer Sciences, University of Illinois Extension
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
