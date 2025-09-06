© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Ankeny police considering using drones as first reponders for 911 calls

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published September 6, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
On this Newsbuzz, we talk with Harvest Public Media reporter Rachel Cramer about factors that affect produce prices in the Midwest and Great Plains.

Then we get a preview of the 2025-2026 term for the Iowa Supreme Court from William Morris of the Des Moines Register, and we talk with Sgt. Todd Webb, co-lead and a pilot for the Ankeny Police Department's drone unit. Several law enforcement and other agencies in the Des Moines metro use drones to help respond to emergencies, and the Ankeny department is looking into using drones as first responders.

We also get to know Tayi Tibble of New Zealand, a 2025 resident of the University of Iowa's International Writing Program, and we groove into the weekend with IPR's Cece Mitchell.

Guests:

  • Rachel Cramer, IPR Harvest Public Media reporter
  • William Morris, courts reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Sgt. Todd Webb, Ankeny Police Department
  • Tayi Tibble, poet and nonfiction writer
  • Cece Mitchell, IPR Studio One host
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
