Ankeny police considering using drones as first reponders for 911 calls

On this Newsbuzz, we talk with Harvest Public Media reporter Rachel Cramer about factors that affect produce prices in the Midwest and Great Plains.

Then we get a preview of the 2025-2026 term for the Iowa Supreme Court from William Morris of the Des Moines Register, and we talk with Sgt. Todd Webb, co-lead and a pilot for the Ankeny Police Department's drone unit. Several law enforcement and other agencies in the Des Moines metro use drones to help respond to emergencies, and the Ankeny department is looking into using drones as first responders.

We also get to know Tayi Tibble of New Zealand, a 2025 resident of the University of Iowa's International Writing Program, and we groove into the weekend with IPR's Cece Mitchell.

Guests:

