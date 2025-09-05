© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Working to solve Iowa's housing issues

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published September 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
We hear from those working to address homelessness and affordable housing needs in Iowa — from a tiny home village for the homeless to youth advisory boards led by those impacted by housing insecurity.

When Jason Smith aged out of foster care, he was suddenly on his own. Today, working with the Iowa Continuum of Care, he ensures that young people who have experienced housing insecurity are part of the solution to youth homelessness.

On this episode, host Ben Kieffer speaks with those addressing the housing needs in Iowa, including Smith, who leads youth action boards that recently earned a $6.8 million grant. Kieffer also speaks with the Polk County Housing Trust Fund about a report on the current affordable housing stock that could be lost in the coming years.

Corporation for Supportive Housing's Amy Stetzel shares the projects that could come from Iowa's first supportive housing institute. Finally, Joppa CEO and co-founder Joe Stevens talks about their plans to build a tiny home village for homeless Iowans.

Guests:

  • Jason Smith, youth leadership project manager, Iowa Balance of State Continuum of Care
  • Matt Hauge, director of communications and outreach, Polk County Housing Trust Fund
  • Johnny Alcivar, director of research planning and compliance, Polk County Housing Trust Fund
  • Amy Stetzel, upper Midwest director, Corporation for Supportive Housing
  • Joe Stevens, CEO and co-founder, Joppa
Tags
River to River HousingDes Moineshomeless
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
