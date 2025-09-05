Working to solve Iowa's housing issues

When Jason Smith aged out of foster care, he was suddenly on his own. Today, working with the Iowa Continuum of Care, he ensures that young people who have experienced housing insecurity are part of the solution to youth homelessness.

On this episode, host Ben Kieffer speaks with those addressing the housing needs in Iowa, including Smith, who leads youth action boards that recently earned a $6.8 million grant. Kieffer also speaks with the Polk County Housing Trust Fund about a report on the current affordable housing stock that could be lost in the coming years.

Corporation for Supportive Housing's Amy Stetzel shares the projects that could come from Iowa's first supportive housing institute. Finally, Joppa CEO and co-founder Joe Stevens talks about their plans to build a tiny home village for homeless Iowans.

Guests:

