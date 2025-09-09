© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A former U.S. senator discusses the balance of power between Congress and the White House

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published September 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

During his 18 years in Congress, Arizona Republican Jeff Flake became known for his willingness to challenge his own party, in particular President Donald Trump. After leaving the Senate, Flake went on to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Turkey from 2022 to 2024.

Flake joins River to River ahead of his visit to Iowa State University. He will be giving a Constitution Day lecture titled, “When Congress Steps Back: A Call for Restoring Constitutional Balance in Governance,” on Monday, September 15th that is free to attend.

He discusses why he sees restoring the balance of power between Congress and the presidency as a critical challenge for American democracy, and he also weighs in on the recent announcement from his former colleague U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), that she is not seeking reelection.

Later in the episode, we hear from University of Iowa professor Dan McGehee.

McGehee has been developing crash-avoidance and driver-assistance systems for more than 30 years, and he explains how studying the paramecium - a microscopic, single-celled organism - helps better understand how to design technologies that detect hazards and respond quickly to avoid them.

Guests:

  • Jeff Flake, former U.S. ambassador to Turkey, former U.S. Representative and former U.S. Senator
  • Dan McGehee, director, Driving Safety Research Institute, University of Iowa professor of industrial and systems engineering
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
