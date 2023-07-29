A retired Secret Service agent shares tales from the White House

Shenandoah native John Bay served in the U.S. Secret Service for more than 20 years. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in music education - and was a cohort of Simon Estes.

River to River host Ben Kieffer spends this episode with Bay, discussing how he enlisted in the U.S. Army as a field interrogator during the Vietnam War, and how that led to working at the White House during the Nixon and Ford administrations.

He even sings a couple of bars with a nod to his hometown.

This episode was originally produced April 6, 2023.

Guest:

