A retired Secret Service agent shares tales from the White House
What is it like to be a U.S. Secret Service special agent?
Shenandoah native John Bay served in the U.S. Secret Service for more than 20 years. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in music education - and was a cohort of Simon Estes.
River to River host Ben Kieffer spends this episode with Bay, discussing how he enlisted in the U.S. Army as a field interrogator during the Vietnam War, and how that led to working at the White House during the Nixon and Ford administrations.
He even sings a couple of bars with a nod to his hometown.
This episode was originally produced April 6, 2023.
Guest:
- John Bay, former U.S. Secret Service special agent, North Liberty resident