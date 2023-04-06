© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How the charges against Trump may affect the 2024 caucus

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published April 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts, and he is turning the charges and investigation into narrative fodder for his re-election bid. On this episode of River to River, political scientists offer their analysis on how the situation may unfold with host Ben Kieffer.

They also discuss the significance of Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election, Finland joining NATO, and more.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield Professor and professor of political science at Grinnell College
River to River
