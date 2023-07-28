© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
The story of the Iowa chemist who made the Manhattan Project possible

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrCaitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published July 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
The Ames Project altered the course of the WWII and world history.

You may be hearing more about the Manhattan Project because of Christopher Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer. What you may not have heard is Iowa State University's important connection to the Manhattan Project.

Author Teresa Wilhelm Waldof shares the work of her grandfather, Harley Wilhelm, an Iowa chemist who was based in Ames. Wilhelm's large contributions to producing pure uranium moved the Manhattan Project forward. His work also lead to the creation of the Ames Project and Ames National Laboratory. Then Tom Lograsso from Ames National Laboratory joins the program to discuss the historical work, the current practices and ongoing work at the laboratory.

Guests:

  • Teresa Wilhelm Waldof, author, Wilhelm’s Way: The Inspiring Story of the Iowa Chemist Who Saved the Manhattan Project
  • Tom Lograsso, director, Critical Materials Institute, Ames National Laboratory
Talk of Iowa Iowa State UniversityWorld War IIBooks & Reading
