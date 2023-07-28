The story of the Iowa chemist who made the Manhattan Project possible

You may be hearing more about the Manhattan Project because of Christopher Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer. What you may not have heard is Iowa State University's important connection to the Manhattan Project.

Author Teresa Wilhelm Waldof shares the work of her grandfather, Harley Wilhelm, an Iowa chemist who was based in Ames. Wilhelm's large contributions to producing pure uranium moved the Manhattan Project forward. His work also lead to the creation of the Ames Project and Ames National Laboratory. Then Tom Lograsso from Ames National Laboratory joins the program to discuss the historical work, the current practices and ongoing work at the laboratory.

