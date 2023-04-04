© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
What bills are still alive after major deadline for lawmakers

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published April 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
It’s been a busy few weeks at the Capitol after a second deadline has passed: restrictions on cell phone use while driving, birth control availability, parents’ rights in education, eminent domain, and more.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer discusses the bills that made it through and the bills that are probably dead for the 2023 session with Iowa Statehouse reporters.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, statehouse reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Stephen Gruber-Miller, Des Moines Register, Statehouse reporter
  • Robin Opsahl, state legislature and politics Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter
