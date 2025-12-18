Legislative Briefs

-
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation to provide paid family leave to new parents who work in state government.
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that establishes new rules for crypto ATMs in Iowa that let people buy or sell digital currency.
The head of an organization that represents Iowa’s local 911 providers is asking Gov. Kim Reynolds to veto a provision in the budget bill that allows the state Department of Homeland Security to seek reimbursement from local providers.
A bill that would overhaul Iowa’s economic development tax incentives is on its way to the governor’s desk.
State lawmakers decided how to distribute Iowa’s share of a national settlement with opioid makers after about three years of trying to reach an agreement.
Private school students would be allowed to play on public school teams under a bill passed by Iowa lawmakers
People ages 19 to 65 in Iowa’s Medicaid expansion program would have to work at least 80 hours a month to maintain their health benefits, according to a bill passed in the Iowa Legislature.
A proposal from the governor aimed at addressing health care access in rural areas is one step closer to becoming law, after passing out of the Iowa Senate.
The Iowa House has passed a ban on Medicaid coverage for gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies.
The Iowa House has passed a bill that would set more regulations for pharmacy benefit managers — or PBMs.
The Iowa Senate advanced a GOP proposal Friday to ban state entities – including cities and counties – from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion offices and staff.