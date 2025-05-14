House passes bill banning Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care

The Iowa House has passed a ban on Medicaid coverage for gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies. The policy is included in the health budget.

Speaking against the bill, Rep. Aime Wichtendahl, D-Hiawatha, says she transitioned to save her life. She says she was overwhelmed with depression and suicidal thoughts, but her life instantly got better because she had access to gender-affirming care.

“Health care is a human right. And I don’t believe it’s the government’s place to dictate or say what health care people can have. I don’t believe we should be red-taped to death.”

Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, says the treatment that’ll be provided through Medicaid for gender dysphoria is behavioral health treatment.

“In the last 10 years, Iowa Medicaid has spent around $1 million on reassignment surgeries, and $1.24 million on hormone therapy … Iowans continue to believe that these procedures should not be funded by taxpayer dollars.”

A similar law passed in 2019 was blocked by the courts.