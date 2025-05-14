Bill creating region hubs for rural health care heads to Gov. Reynolds’ desk

A proposal from the governor aimed at addressing health care access in rural areas is one step closer to becoming law after passing out of the Iowa Senate.

The bill would request federal approval to use a funding model that would create regional hubs across the state.

It would also consolidate several existing programs for attracting health care professionals to places with shortages into one. The incentive program would offer loan repayment or income bonuses if participants stay for at least five years. The education budget includes nearly $8 million for the program. Previously, Gov. Kim Reynolds had proposed $10 million.

Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville, says the bill will help the state be more nimble in responding to health care workforce needs.

“What we're looking at here is a transition from our traditional silo programs to more of a much flexible program that's going to allow both HHS and DOE [Department of Education] to adjust in real time”

The state would also ask for federal approval to use Medicaid dollars to add around 115 more residency slots at Iowa’s teaching hospitals.

The bill next heads to the governor’s desk for her approval.