Private school students would be allowed to play on public school teams under a bill passed by Iowa lawmakers

Public schools would have to let students from private schools participate in their sports programs under a bill advanced by the Iowa House and Senate Wednesday.

The proposal stipulates the activity can’t have been offered for at least two years at the private school before a student can join a public school team and the students would have to come within the same school district or a neighboring one.

Sen. Sarah Trone-Garriott, D-West Des Moines, voted against the bill. She says it grants private school students special privileges without guaranteeing the same for public school students.

“Private schools don't get to have it both ways. They don't get to take our public money and take advantage of all that the public schools have to offer and still get to exclude everyone else.”

Iowa code currently allows private and public schools to make agreements to let students participate in activities at other schools.

Supporters claim some public schools did not honor their agreements with private schools after the educational savings account program was established.

The bill next heads to the governor’s desk.