Iowa governor signs family leave policy for state employees

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation to provide paid family leave to new parents who work in state government.

Parents who give birth will get four weeks of paid leave and non-birthing parents will get one week of leave. The same family leave policy will apply to state employees who adopt a child.

In a post on social media, Reynolds said that giving state employees time away from work to focus on their newborns is part of making Iowa “a pro-family state.” The proposal has been among the governor’s priority bills in the past three years. It won nearly unanimous support from the House and Senate this spring.

Reynolds hosted a private event in her Statehouse office Tuesday to sign the bill into law. She has until June 14 to take action on all the bills that passed the 2025 Iowa legislative session.