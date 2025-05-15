Paid parental leave for state employees passes in the Iowa Legislature

State employees will soon get paid parental leave under a bill headed to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk. It’s the third year in a row that Reynolds has proposed the policy.

Under the bill, parents who give birth would get four weeks of paid leave, non-birthing parents would get one week of leave and adoptive parents would get four weeks off work.

Sen. Dawn Driscoll, R-Williamsburg, managed the bill’s passage.

“House File 889 is an important step in showing how much we value Iowans. This bill will help significantly in recruitment and retention for young employees.”

The bill passed 44-1. Reynolds says it will “provide the crucial time needed for employees to bond with their newborn children.”