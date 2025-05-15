Lawmakers reach agreement on how to spend millions of opioid settlement funds

State lawmakers decided how to distribute Iowa’s share of a national settlement with opioid makers after about three years of trying to reach an agreement.

The bill that passed Wednesday night gives about half of the $56 million to 10 different substance use treatment programs in the state. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and the attorney general would distribute the rest of the money to opioid initiatives in consultation with the state’s seven behavioral health districts.

Senate Democratic Leader Janice Weiner of Iowa City says she wanted the bill to have more transparency around which programs are funded, but she voted for it so the money can get used. She says Iowans have died from opioid overdoses while lawmakers couldn’t agree on spending settlement funds.

“Our fatality rate has slowed, yes, but not nearly as much as it has in surrounding states that have put the settlement funds to good use. Think of the good those funds could have done.”

The bill now goes to the governor’s desk for her signature.