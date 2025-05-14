Medicaid work requirements bill heads to Gov. Reynolds

People ages 19 to 65 in Iowa’s Medicaid expansion program would have to work at least 80 hours a month to maintain their health benefits, according to a bill passed out of the Iowa Senate. The proposal would require federal approval. It also makes exceptions for people who are pregnant, disabled, deemed medically frail or receiving unemployment.

Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, says the proposal takes the state in the wrong direction.

“Taking away people's health care does not help them work. It often keeps people out of the workforce, because then they can't pay for their medications, they can't get the care they need. They end up getting sicker. They end up missing more work.”

Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville, says the Department of Health and Human Services projects the program will save the state $50 million by the end of the fifth test year.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has made her own request to federal officials to approve work requirements of 100 hours per month. The bill now heads to the governor's desk.