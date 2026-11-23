The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued an opinion Monday allowing the Army to move forward with its planned detonation of nearly five tons of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

The detonation, originally scheduled for Friday, was delayed after the court issued an administrative stay on a permit from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the blast. The Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter argued in court documents that the EPA did not properly address concerns about the dispersal of lead dust or conduct required work, such as environmental monitoring, soil sampling and advanced public notification.

In a Monday order, judges lifted the stay, writing in an opinion that the EPA had taken necessary steps to minimize the spread of lead dust and mitigate risks "associated with potential exposure pathways."

The ruling also found the Iowa Environmental Council and Sierra Club hadn’t proven that the EPA and Army had not adequately considered other options for addressing the stockpile of lead-based explosives. The Army has previously said it decided to detonate the lead azide barrels in a controlled explosion because it was not possible to move the materials without triggering a blast. The Army has also said cold weather risks an unplanned explosion, which is why it planned to hold a controlled detonation before temperatures dropped.

The judges wrote in the opinion that the situation presents a risk "between a controlled detonation and an unplanned explosion, not between the risk of a controlled detonation and no explosion at all."

"We are mindful of the very real risks presented by the Army’s planned detonation of the stores of degraded lead azide," the opinion states. "However, we must acknowledge the realities of the situation: the degraded explosives present a risk of an uncontrolled and unplanned explosion, which would occur without the benefit of the safety measures that the Permit puts in place."

While the opinion addresses concerns about judicial approval, President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social Monday both the court and Gov.-elect Rob Sand must agree to the detonation before he allows the military to move forward.

In the post, Trump said he agreed with experts in the U.S. military who believe the current scheduled detonation of nearly five tons of lead azide is the “far safer” approach to handling the unstable chemicals.

“I feel the proper course is to get rid of this longterm problem but, at the same time, have ordered the Military not to do so until such time as the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Gov.-elect Rob Sand agreeing to the operation,” Trump wrote.

Sand, currently state auditor, is set to take office as Iowa governor in January 2027. Sand did not directly say whether he approved of the detonation in a social media post Monday, but said, "the Administration should make this decision based on the information they have from the people they brought in to do the job months ago and have been on the ground in Middletown for weeks."

The governor-elect also called for the administration to share more information about why they believe a controlled detonation is the best option to address the problem.

"Everyday Iowans are entitled to know how Middletown came to this situation, and learn why the administration believes this is the best path forward," Sand wrote. "That means they should have the same access to the information I’ve received in briefings from the administration, straight from the source. I’ve asked the federal government to share that information with the public as soon as possible."

Middletown mayor urges to proceed with detonation

Middletown Mayor Rodney Johnson said Wednesday’s planned detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant should go ahead, even as Trump says he’s ordered the Army to pause it.

Johnson, in a statement, said disposing of the explosive material is necessary to protect plant workers and nearby residents.

The Army has said cold temperatures could trigger an uncontrolled blast if disposal is delayed further.

Johnson sharply criticized people questioning the plan, saying it doesn’t matter who “dropped the ball” on removing the expired munitions. He says lives could be at stake if the Army misses this chance to dispose of the material, and that every possible precaution is in place and dismissed criticism from people he says lack the military’s expertise.

He also said there was no mandatory evacuation order in place for residents.

"Several maps showing safe zones have been released," Johnson wrote. "Please let the citizens of Middletown put this behind them."

The Army plan is for a Wednesday detonation

The U.S. Army said Sunday night it would carry out a controlled detonation of nearly five tons of deteriorating lead-based explosive at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown on Wednesday, despite a court-ordered pause that keeps the operation’s environmental permit on hold.

In a social media post, the Army said the change would allow for more favorable weather and give crews time to put all safety measures in place. The post did not give a start time.

The controlled detonation at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is now scheduled on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 to allow for optimal weather conditions and all mitigation measures to be emplaced.



The Army and our interagency partners have been working around the clock to safeguard all… — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 23, 2026

The blasts were originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20. The Army moved them to Monday after Gov. Kim Reynolds and lawmakers from both Iowa and Illinois asked for more time. The U.S. Justice Department then told a federal appeals court over the weekend that the Army intended to act by Tuesday, citing the risk that freezing temperatures could trigger an uncontrolled explosion.

"A controlled detonation allows the Army to implement measures to minimize the risk to the public, including the risk from the ejection of partial unexploded ordnance that can explode later from the Facility," the DOJ wrote in its notice to the court.

A federal appeals court on Thursday issued a temporary pause that keeps the operation’s environmental permit on hold while it considers a request from the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter to block the blasts. The DOJ argued that the court’s order suspends only the permit and leaves the Army free to act under a separate emergency exemption for explosives, allowing it to act without a permit if it determines there is “an immediate threat to human health, public safety, property, or the environment.”

Environmental groups question timing and the Army's disposal plan

In declarations filed early Sunday, the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter challenged the Army’s handling of the deteriorating lead azide. They said residents received too little notice and federal officials had yet to show that they thoroughly considered alternatives to detonation.

Michael Schmidt, general counsel for the Iowa Environmental Council, said the DOJ’s filing suggests the stockpile is more dangerous than the Army had previously disclosed. He said detonation may now be the only feasible option because the problem was allowed to persist.

“The public deserves to know immediately which communities will be impacted and how residents can most effectively protect themselves and mitigate impacts on their health and homes,” Schmidt said.

The Army expects the blasts to release dust containing lead and says a controlled operation lets it choose favorable weather and monitor where the dust goes.

Environmental groups cite former EPA employees, engineers in hold request

The Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter asked the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals early Sunday to add three sworn statements to the record supporting their emergency request to keep the EPA permit on hold.

Mark J. Thomas, a retired EPA on-scene coordinator who worked on air monitoring during chemical emergencies, disputed the Army’s argument that colder weather requires it to act quickly. In an affidavit, he said the earth-covered concrete bunkers would slow changes in the temperature inside and that the Burlington area had already seen similar lows this month.

Thomas said the forecast did not support the conclusion that waiting for judicial review would materially increase the hazard. The Army told the court Saturday that the bunkers are more exposed to temperature swings because their blast doors were removed and cannot be replaced.

Ranajit Sahu, a mechanical engineer who specializes in combustion and heat transfer, said in a declaration that the public analysis appeared to focus on lead and did not adequately account for other potentially toxic byproducts.

He noted the Army’s environmental assessment identifies hydrazoic acid among the toxic gases the blasts could release. He described the acid as highly toxic and a “colorless, volatile, and explosive liquid at room temperature and pressure.”

Sahu said the risk assessments he had seen addressed lead exposure but did not evaluate hydrazoic acid or explosive material that could remain after the blasts.

“Based on my knowledge and experience, I cannot rule out the potential formation and release of a wider range of combustion toxics including many volatile organic compounds (because the lead azide is stored in an ethanol/water mixture), hydrogen cyanide, and others,” he wrote.

Sahu said the Army had disclosed too little information to evaluate whether its barriers and dust controls would adequately protect the public. He also said the Army dismissed chemical neutralization too quickly and called for an independent review of disposal options.

Iowa City Manager Geoff Fruin said in a declaration that he first learned of the planned blasts from news reports on Nov. 17. Johnson County emergency managers began sharing information with the city the next day, he said. The only formal state or federal notice he was aware of was a Nov. 20 email saying an EPA team would collect a surface-water sample before the blasts.

Fruin said the limited information made it difficult for the city to plan for possible impacts, including contamination of the Iowa River, which supplies most of the water entering the city’s treatment plant. He said Iowa City supports the groups’ legal effort to secure adequate notice, safe disposal and help addressing any contamination.

How to prepare for the lead detonation

The International Society for Environmentally Acquired Illness urged residents in the potential path of lead dust from the Army’s planned detonation in Middletown to take steps to limit exposure and document conditions at their homes before any blasts.

The group recommended that residents consider hiring a certified lead professional to collect dust and soil samples before the detonation, then retest the same spots after the Army says the airborne exposure period has ended. The group also urged residents to follow local guidance on keeping outdoor air out of their homes and to consult a lead abatement professional if tests show elevated levels. It cautioned that dry sweeping and pressure washing can spread settled dust.

It recommends checking the Army’s updated plume maps and following federal, state and local guidance.

ISEAI recommends that households in the potential plume area:

Test before and after. Have a certified lead professional collect indoor and outdoor dust and soil samples, or use a kit analyzed by an accredited lab. Once the Army says the airborne exposure period has ended, retest the same spots before cleaning. Baseline results can help document changes for an insurance or legal claim.

Have a certified lead professional collect indoor and outdoor dust and soil samples, or use a kit analyzed by an accredited lab. Once the Army says the airborne exposure period has ended, retest the same spots before cleaning. Baseline results can help document changes for an insurance or legal claim. Consider temporarily leaving. If you can safely relocate, consider taking household members and pets out of the potential plume area until follow-up testing shows it’s safe to return.

If you can safely relocate, consider taking household members and pets out of the potential plume area until follow-up testing shows it’s safe to return. Keep outdoor air and dust out. Follow official guidance. Close windows and doors and set heating and cooling to recirculate if safe. ISEAI also recommends switching off fresh-air intakes, attic fans, crawlspace ventilation, exhaust fans and heat- or energy-recovery ventilators. If your system supports it, install a MERV 13 or higher filter before the blasts. Replace it after the plume passes and bag the used filter.

Follow official guidance. Close windows and doors and set heating and cooling to recirculate if safe. ISEAI also recommends switching off fresh-air intakes, attic fans, crawlspace ventilation, exhaust fans and heat- or energy-recovery ventilators. If your system supports it, install a MERV 13 or higher filter before the blasts. Replace it after the plume passes and bag the used filter. Protect outdoor items and gardens. Bring in or cover toys, furniture and pet bowls before the blasts. Consider covering gardens with securely staked 6-mil plastic sheeting.

Bring in or cover toys, furniture and pet bowls before the blasts. Consider covering gardens with securely staked 6-mil plastic sheeting. Get professional help if levels are elevated. A lead abatement professional can check living areas, attics, basements, crawlspaces, wall cavities, ductwork and soil, then recommend a cleanup plan.

A lead abatement professional can check living areas, attics, basements, crawlspaces, wall cavities, ductwork and soil, then recommend a cleanup plan. Avoid spreading dust during cleanup. Use protective equipment, wet wiping and a HEPA vacuum. Keep children and anyone pregnant or nursing away from cleanup. Avoid dry sweeping, leaf blowers, ordinary shop vacuums and pressure washing. Hosing can move lead into nearby soil.

Use protective equipment, wet wiping and a HEPA vacuum. Keep children and anyone pregnant or nursing away from cleanup. Avoid dry sweeping, leaf blowers, ordinary shop vacuums and pressure washing. Hosing can move lead into nearby soil. Ask a doctor about testing. If you may have been exposed to elevated lead levels, ask whether and when to get a blood lead test and report any health changes.

If you may have been exposed to elevated lead levels, ask whether and when to get a blood lead test and report any health changes.

In a Friday social media post announcing Macy’s letter, the EPA said it was working with federal health and defense officials and was prepared to take the strongest available measures to protect the public and limit disruptions. Macy wrote that an EPA team has been in Middletown since Nov. 16 to collect samples independently of the Army.

Macy said current modeling predicts a low but elevated level of airborne lead for a few hours as the plume passes. The EPA is also assessing potential effects on drinking water sources. If sampling shows lead above the EPA’s action level in affected public water systems, Macy said the agencies would offer filters to homeowners served by those systems.

Reynolds activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Friday. The state also launched a resource page linking residents to Army updates, public health guidance and information for livestock producers.

This story was updated Monday afternoon to include an update from the president and additional information about the lawsuit brought by two environmental groups.