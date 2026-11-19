The U.S. Army plans to detonate 9,500 pounds of unstable lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant (IAAAP) near Burlington this Friday around noon.

The Middletown plant makes medium- and large-caliber ammunition for the Department of Defense. Lead azide is used as a detonator. The IAAAP found earlier this year that the highly volatile compound, stored in underground concrete tanks, was degrading.

The Army said recrystallization of the lead azide makes it too unstable to move and so volatile that opening the tanks for a chemical treatment is too much of a risk.

"The chemical neutralization process requires significantly more 'hands-on' time and physical manipulation of the drums by personnel over a prolonged 7-to 22-day period, drastically increasing the probability of accidental, fatal detonation during handling. Additionally, uncertainty remained for successful neutralization, including the existing mixture of water/ethanol the lead azide is contained in," according to an environmental assessment prepared by the Army.

Ultimately, the Army decided a controlled detonation is the only way to avoid an uncontrolled explosion.

U.S. Army The U.S. Army shared an updated map Wednesday evening showing areas that may be exposed to toxic lead dust.

When the Army announced its plan, it also released preliminary maps of potential zones where lead-laden dust from the detonation might be deposited on the ground or circulate in the air.

Those maps were updated on Wednesday. The potentially hazardous zones for lead air dispersion shrank significantly. Originally, worst-case scenarios showed dust traveling as far north as Maquoketa. Wednesday’s map showed spottier zones that ended southeast of Cedar Rapids.

The planned detonation has raised concerns among many eastern Iowa residents wondering about potential lead exposure.

Public health experts at the University of Iowa said their level of concern will be based on the level of lead concentration on the ground and in the air. That concentration will be the result of how the detonation occurs and, significantly, how the weather behaves.

How to prepare for Friday's lead azide detonation

The Army has released advice to limit potential exposure.

Residents of Middletown have been asked to vacate the area from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dust is expected to linger for “no more than one hour,” depending on wind speed. The Army has also advised that residents of the Middletown City Park neighborhood evacuate during the detonations “out of an abundance of caution” of potential localized window damage.

The Army says lead-containing dust may disperse to a wider area. It advises that humans – especially children, pregnant individuals, older adults and sensitive populations — should avoid outdoor activities within affected areas.

To minimize potential exposure, the Army suggests people in the area consider avoiding outdoor air, keeping windows and doors closed and setting HVAC systems to recirculate.

The guidance also suggests washing cars or outdoor play equipment to minimize contact with potentially exposed surfaces.

The Army chose Friday due to weather and wind conditions

Weather plays a role in why the detonation is happening Friday—and how impactful it will be.

Concerns over lead dispersion have led to calls for the Army to pause its operations until the public can better understand what's going on. But Army spokesperson Justine Barati said winter would make the situation more dangerous.

"The primary concern that we have right now is that lead azide can become more volatile when it is exposed to lower temperatures, and as the weather in Iowa gets colder, we're very concerned that there could be uncontrolled detonation," she said.

Wind also plays an important role. Friday’s forecasts currently predict moderate north-south winds. Barati said the EPA's permit requires winds to be less than 15 miles per hour during the detonation.

"The less wind that we have, the more likely all of the particulates would stay on the installation," she said.

Patrick O'Shaughnessy, a professor of occupational and environmental health at the University of Iowa, said some wind might be good. A still day would mean heavier particles fall directly back down, which is ideal. However, O'Shaughnessy said wind could help dilute air pollution if lighter bits of contaminated dust are thrown up into the air.

“That means it smears it out more,” O’Shaughnessy said. “So whatever amount [of air pollution] there is will have less of an effect in any one given area.”

UI public health experts will monitor air and soil quality

In addition to monitoring from the Army and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, O’Shaughnessy and others from the University of Iowa are putting air and soil monitors around the detonation site. They've prepared for the detonation this week by finding the optimal locations to place the monitors.

“I've been looking at the weather reports for the last few days and trying to guess where we might go and sample,” said Drew Latta, a researcher with the Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination.

Initial readings will determine whether UI researchers continue to study the area. If first readings are high, there would likely be interest in continued monitoring. If initial readings are low, that would satisfy researchers.

Peter Thorne of the UI College of Public Health said there isn’t time to set up a formal blood sample study to compare blood lead levels in nearby residents before and after the detonation, but people can check their blood lead levels on their own.

Potential health risks of lead exposure

Lead is a neurotoxin that poses the greatest risk to children. If children are exposed at critical developmental stages, lead can cause learning disabilities or developmental challenges. It’s typically recommended that all children get checked for lead exposure before they are 2 years old.

“There are people who may have had their children tested for lead in their blood who could follow up with another test in a few months just to convince themselves that there's nothing to worry about,” Thorne said. “But you know that's an expense that they would have to bear, and many people might not be able to afford that.”

Thorne also said most lead exposure doesn’t lead to cancer.

“The EPA classifies lead as a probable human carcinogen, and that's based on animal studies at very high doses,” he said. “But talking about these kinds of low-level environmental exposures, the cancer risk is not the thing that we really think about.”

Lead doesn’t go away, but groundwater should stay shielded

Lead is what scientists call “persistent.” It’s an element, so it doesn’t decompose or disappear. Since it’s impossible to get rid of, safety measures often focus on decreasing concentrations and limiting exposure.

The Army has said rinsing off playground equipment will get rid of lead. But the lead doesn’t go away. Instead, it washes into the dirt, which hopefully decreases its concentration. The UI public health experts said washed-off lead could still pose a risk to young kids who play in the dirt and put their hands in their mouths.

How much lead ends up in the soil will depend on how much lead ends up in the sky after the detonation. Initial readings from UI monitors and others may help nearby residents determine whether they want to sample their soil to test for lead.

Making kids wash their hands after playing outside is also an effective way to stop young children from ingesting any soil contaminants.

As far as water quality, Latta said whatever effect the detonation dust has on surface water, groundwater should stay shielded from any lead contamination.

“There's just so much between the surface and the groundwater where lead could just stick to,” Latta said. “My personal thought on that is it's really almost not a concern.”

Neither O’Shaughnessy, Thorne, nor Latta have found examples of this type of detonation happening in the U.S. before. That makes it hard to predict what could happen. Thorne said he’s glad there’s no precedent for this, but he’s worried this detonation might set one.

“Once we do it, then it becomes considered a viable option for other situations in other places,” Thorne said. “So, we expose Iowans this time, but how many more times will we think of doing this and think it's okay now?”

Iowa lawmakers and residents call for more information

State Sen. Scott Webster, R-Davenport, said the Army should halt the detonation until Iowans have clear information about the health risks, what precautions to take and whether the Army fully explored safer alternatives. He called for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to independently review the plan before the Army proceeds.

State Sen.-elect Nikhil Wagle, D-Bettendorf, who defeated Webster in the Nov. 3 election, said eastern Iowa residents have a right to be concerned. In a response shared by Wagle, a U.S. military official said monitors along the plant’s perimeter and at off-site locations selected based on wind direction will collect air samples throughout the detonation. The samples will be analyzed in a lab to measure how much airborne lead, if any, crossed the plant’s boundary.

The official said existing agreements require the Army to fund long-term testing of soil, groundwater and surface runoff at the site and along its boundary, with oversight from the EPA and the Iowa DNR.

“Many of us are monitoring the situation closely and will share pertinent information as soon as it becomes available,” Wagle wrote in a Facebook post.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who represents southeastern Iowa’s 1st District, backed the Army’s plan in a Wednesday social media post. She said the Army disclosed the discovery earlier this year and held public forums in Middletown. She said the material cannot be moved and could explode on its own, making a controlled detonation “the safest and best option.” She urged residents to follow the Army advisory and check for updated maps ahead of the detonation.

“The Congresswoman remains in close contact with the Army, EPA and local officials regarding this matter,” a spokesperson for Miller-Meeks said Thursday. The spokesperson had no further updates.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sent staff to an Army briefing on the deteriorating lead azide in April, according to the EPA’s emergency permit. In June, the agency said it had sent technical experts to the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant to help address 68 deteriorating drums of the explosive.

A 2014 military release said the Defense Department’s concerns about a deteriorating, 40-year-old lead azide stockpile at the Middletown plant prompted a military research project in 2004.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office said it learned of the planned detonation Monday after the Army issued a public advisory. The office said the governor’s staff and state agencies reached out and have since been meeting about the situation. It said the Army and the EPA handled planning and permitting, and that the Army enlisted local public health and emergency management officials to help inform residents. The governor’s office said the Army expected to issue more updates Thursday and throughout the week.

Democratic U.S. Sen.-elect Josh Turek called on the Army to delay Friday’s planned detonation until residents and public officials have clear information about the risks of lead exposure and the precautions the Army is taking. In a statement, Turek criticized the Army for giving residents and state officials, including Gov. Reynolds, little advance notice. He said he’s been in touch with U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst as he seeks answers.

“Above all, Iowans deserve to know that every safety precaution has been taken and exactly what the associated health risks are,” he said in a statement. “Until those questions are answered, the detonation should not proceed.”

Democratic Gov.-elect Rob Sand said in a social media post Thursday that Iowans deserve to know why the Army chose detonation over other options.

“The safety of Iowans now and in the future should be government’s top concern. An unacceptable lack of communication and clarity has made Iowans understandably concerned and angry about this situation. The public deserves to know if this is the safest option, why other options were worse. If it isn’t as safe as possible to do this tomorrow, it shouldn’t happen tomorrow,” Sand posted.

An online petition calling for officials to suspend the planned detonation had more than 5,800 signatures as of early Thursday afternoon. The petition calls for an independent environmental review of the plan and possible alternatives, public release of the Army’s risk assessments and independent testing in potentially affected communities.

State Rep. Taylor Collins, R-Mediapolis, said he shares residents’ concerns about the dust plume and has been in touch with federal officials. State Rep. Jeff Shipley, R-Fairfield, said the plan has prompted widespread concern about potential health and environmental effects. State Rep. Brooke Boden, R-Indianola, said she is seeking answers about the detonation and emergency permitting process.