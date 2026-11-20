This story was last updated at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 20.

The U.S. Justice Department said it will oppose an emergency request to block the Army from detonating roughly five tons of unstable lead azide in southeast Iowa. A federal appeals court has temporarily suspended the permit, leaving it unclear whether the blasts will go ahead Monday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put the Environmental Protection Agency’s emergency permit on hold late Thursday. The order remains in effect until the court rules on a motion filed by Earthjustice on behalf of the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter to block the blasts at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, near Burlington.

Earthjustice senior attorney Thien Chau said Friday that the court could rule before Monday, but gave no timetable.

The Justice Department said in its notice that the deteriorating explosive poses an imminent and substantial danger to human health and the environment. It also pointed to a federal regulation that allows waste treatment without an EPA permit in qualifying emergencies involving an immediate threat to people, property or the environment.

Chau called that exception an “extraordinary and extreme backstop.” He declined to speculate about why federal lawyers raised it and urged the Army not to invoke it to bypass the court proceedings. He said the Army cannot rely on the suspended permit to carry out the blasts.

The groups argue the EPA gave residents too little notice and failed to require a full review of alternatives or adequate testing and cleanup. Their emergency motion says lead dust could travel 100 miles or more under some weather conditions. They want the Army to take a closer look at chemical neutralization, a technology described in an EPA compendium. The Army says chemical treatment would require prolonged handling of the 68 drums, increasing the risk of an accidental explosion.

“It does truly feel unprecedented, right? Taking this much explosive that contains lead, and to blow it up, knowing that it is going to disperse over communities, over farmland, over water bodies -- including one of the most iconic water bodies in this country, the Mississippi River -- and possibly affect more than one state,” Chau said. “I think it absolutely is an abnormal and extraordinary thing to do.”

Asked about Middletown residents and plant employees who fear an unplanned explosion during the delay, Iowa Environmental Council general counsel Michael Schmidt said the groups want to protect workers as well as people who could be exposed to lead dust. Wally Taylor, legal chair of the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter, said he wants the Army to provide more evidence that the material must be destroyed immediately.

Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle announced Thursday that the Army was moving the blasts from Friday to Monday. Telle said Monday was the latest the Army could wait before a forecast drop in temperatures that could make the explosive more unstable. He did not announce a time for Monday’s operation.

The postponement followed calls from lawmakers in both parties for more answers about health risks and safety precautions. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, U.S. Reps. Eric Sorensen, Darin LaHood and Mary Miller, and U.S. Sens.-elect Josh Turek of Iowa and Julianna Stratton of Illinois signed a bipartisan letter urging Telle and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin to consider a delay while safer options are explored.

The Iowa Emergency Management Association on Friday asked Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a disaster emergency proclamation for potentially affected counties, activate the State Emergency Operations Center and put Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management in charge of coordinating the response.

The association said local officials need clear guidance on protective steps and post-blast monitoring even as they await more federal information. Reynolds’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

The governor, though, issued a statement Thursday saying she had urged Telle to delay the planned detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, and was grateful for his decision to do so.

This is a developing story and may be updated.