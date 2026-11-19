The U.S. Army has postponed Friday’s planned detonation of about 9,500 pounds of unstable lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown until Monday, Nov. 23. The announcement came Thursday evening after Iowa lawmakers called for a delay and two environmental groups asked a federal appeals court to halt the operation.

Acting Army Secretary Adam R. Telle posted Thursday on social media that he directed Army Materiel Command to postpone the blasts until the latest possible point before a forecast drop in temperatures. He said colder weather could make the explosive more unstable. Telle did not give a time for Monday’s operation.

"Public safety is the Army’s top priority," Telle posted.

Public safety is the Army’s top priority, and I have directed Army Materiel Command to postpone tomorrow’s controlled detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa until Monday, November 23. This will delay the detonation until the latest possible moment prior… — Acting Secretary of the Army (@SecArmy) November 20, 2026

Earlier Thursday, Earthjustice filed a petition on behalf of the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter asking the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review the Environmental Protection Agency’s Nov. 13 emergency permit. The groups also filed an emergency motion asking the court to put the permit on hold. They had requested a ruling by 10 a.m. Friday under the original schedule.

The groups argued that the EPA approved the plan without requiring a full review of potentially safer disposal methods or adequate safeguards for nearby communities. They also said residents had too little time to prepare for possible exposure to lead dust. The Army said moving or handling the deteriorated explosive could set it off accidentally and that detonating it where it’s stored poses the lowest risk to the public.

Several state and federal lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called for a delay so residents could get clearer answers and safety guidance. They included Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, Democratic U.S. Rep.-elect Christina Bohannan, Democratic Gov.-elect Rob Sand and Democratic U.S. Sen.-elect Josh Turek.

Sand called for an explanation of why other options were ruled out, and Turek urged a pause until the Army explains the risks and precautions. Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks backed the Army’s plan, citing the danger of an accidental explosion.

Telle said the Army began communicating with local officials and residents after discovering the deteriorating lead azide in March. The Army held a town meeting Oct. 15 and issued a public advisory Nov. 15 giving the date and approximate time of the blasts. Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office said it learned of the planned detonation the following day. Telle said the Army would continue working with state and local officials to share updates.

"Public communication is essential to public trust," he posted. "Therefore, the Army will continue to actively engage with state and local officials throughout the region to distribute accurate, up-to-date information."