This story was updated at 1:24 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.

The U.S. Army plans to detonate nearly five tons of deteriorating lead-based explosive at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown by Tuesday — despite a court-ordered pause that keeps the operation’s environmental permit on hold.

The Army says a forecasted drop to below-freezing temperatures poses an immediate risk that the material could explode on its own, and that federal rules allow it to act without a permit if it determines there is “an immediate threat to human health, public safety, property, or the environment.”



"A controlled detonation allows the Army to implement measures to minimize the risk to the public, including the risk from the ejection of partial unexploded ordnance that can explode later from the Facility." Justice Department

Before the court-ordered pause, the Army rescheduled the blasts for Monday after Gov. Kim Reynolds and lawmakers from Iowa and Illinois called for a delay. Then in a notice filed late Saturday, the U.S. Justice Department said the Army intends to perform a controlled detonation "to protect the public from the more significant threat from an uncontrolled explosion" by Tuesday.

"A controlled detonation allows the Army to implement measures to minimize the risk to the public, including the risk from the ejection of partial unexploded ordnance that can explode later from the Facility," the DOJ wrote in its notice to the court.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily suspended the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Nov. 13 emergency permit while it considers a request from two Iowa environmental groups to block the blasts. The DOJ argued that the court’s order suspends only the permit and leaves the Army free to act under a separate emergency exemption for explosives. The Saturday filing is the first notice that the Army intends to invoke that exemption.

The Army warns freezing temperatures could risk an accidental explosion

Federal lawyers said temperatures are expected to fall below 30 degrees in the next several days. The Army says crystals that formed in the lead azide during storage can fracture more easily in freezing conditions and set off an uncontrolled explosion. The filing also says the concrete storage bunkers where the munitions cache is being held are more exposed to temperature swings because blast doors were removed to prepare for the operation and cannot be put back. The Army told the court it intends to follow the suspended permit’s safeguards, including measures to limit and monitor lead dust.

"In short, a controlled detonation is by far safer than an uncontrolled explosion," the department stated.

There is no known safe level of lead exposure. The element persists in the environment and can accumulate in the body. The neurotoxin can damage the developing brain and is especially harmful to young children and during pregnancy. Exposure can cause learning and behavioral problems and raise the risk of miscarriage or premature birth.

Environmental groups question timing and the Army's disposal plan

In declarations filed early Sunday, the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter challenged the Army’s handling of the deteriorating lead azide. They said residents received too little notice and federal officials had yet to show that they thoroughly considered alternatives to detonation.

Michael Schmidt, general counsel for the Iowa Environmental Council, said the DOJ’s filing suggests the stockpile is more dangerous than the Army had previously disclosed. He said detonation may now be the only feasible option because the problem was allowed to persist.

“The public deserves to know immediately which communities will be impacted and how residents can most effectively protect themselves and mitigate impacts on their health and homes,” Schmidt said.

The groups said the Army had yet to release updated plume maps as of 11 a.m. CT Sunday, even though shifting winds could change which communities are in the path of lead dust. Earthjustice attorney Thien Chau criticized the Army’s decision to invoke an emergency exemption while the court considers the permit challenge.

“The Army has clearly mishandled this situation, and Iowans and residents in our neighboring states deserve a full review of all of the missteps that led us to this point," Wally Taylor, legal chair of the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter, said in a statement. "However, if detonation is now the only option, it is imperative that everyone impacted has access to the full range of testing, mitigation and remediation resources."

Environmental groups cite former EPA employees, engineers in hold request

The Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter asked the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals early Sunday to add three sworn statements to the record supporting their emergency request to keep the EPA permit on hold.

Mark J. Thomas, a retired EPA on-scene coordinator who worked on air monitoring during chemical emergencies, disputed the Army’s argument that colder weather requires it to act quickly. In an affidavit, he said the earth-covered concrete bunkers would slow changes in the temperature inside and that the Burlington area had already seen similar lows this month.

Thomas said the forecast did not support the conclusion that waiting for judicial review would materially increase the hazard. The Army told the court Saturday that the bunkers are more exposed to temperature swings because their blast doors were removed and cannot be replaced.

Ranajit Sahu, a mechanical engineer who specializes in combustion and heat transfer, said in a declaration that the public analysis appeared to focus on lead and did not adequately account for other potentially toxic byproducts.

He noted the Army’s environmental assessment identifies hydrazoic acid among the toxic gases the blasts could release. He described the acid as highly toxic and a “colorless, volatile, and explosive liquid at room temperature and pressure.”

Sahu said the risk assessments he had seen addressed lead exposure but did not evaluate hydrazoic acid or explosive material that could remain after the blasts.

“Based on my knowledge and experience, I cannot rule out the potential formation and release of a wider range of combustion toxics including many volatile organic compounds (because the lead azide is stored in an ethanol/water mixture), hydrogen cyanide, and others,” he wrote.

Sahu said the Army had disclosed too little information to evaluate whether its barriers and dust controls would adequately protect the public. He also said the Army dismissed chemical neutralization too quickly and called for an independent review of disposal options.

Iowa City Manager Geoff Fruin said in a declaration that he first learned of the planned blasts from news reports on Nov. 17. Johnson County emergency managers began sharing information with the city the next day, he said. The only formal state or federal notice he was aware of was a Nov. 20 email saying an EPA team would collect a surface-water sample before the blasts.

Fruin said the limited information made it difficult for the city to plan for possible impacts, including contamination of the Iowa River, which supplies most of the water entering the city’s treatment plant. He said Iowa City supports the groups’ legal effort to secure adequate notice, safe disposal and help addressing any contamination.

Army canceled a chemical treatment contract before opting to detonate

The Army was seeking a contractor to neutralize lead azide at the Middletown plant by September 2025, about six months before it reported finding the current stockpile in a potentially unstable condition. A 2014 Army release traces concerns about deteriorating lead azide at the plant back to 2004, when the issue prompted a military research project. The release does not establish whether that earlier stockpile included the 68 drums now slated for detonation.

EPA staff attended an Army briefing on the deteriorating material in April, according to the agency’s emergency permit. In June, the EPA said it had sent technical experts to the plant to help address the 68 drums. Gov. Reynolds’ office said it learned of the planned detonation Nov. 16, a day after the Army issued its public advisory.

The environmental groups challenging the EPA permit said that gap left residents in the potential path of lead dust with little time to prepare. Chau said residents’ demands for answers gave officials a chance to reconsider the plan. He said the Army now “seemed more concerned over the weekend with finding a way to sidestep the judicial process” than with giving affected communities clearer information and stronger protections.

Why the Army rejected chemical treatment

The Army hired MuniRem Environmental in March to chemically neutralize the stockpile and canceled the contract about two months later, The New York Times reported Saturday.

The Army acknowledged in its environmental assessment that chemical treatment could avoid a blast plume. In a Friday letter to Reynolds, EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Macy said the Army, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives concluded that moving the 68 drums — or even removing their lids — could trigger an explosion. Macy said the Army also ruled out building a structure around the drums with heavy equipment, moving them to another disposal site at the plant or leaving them in storage. The Army plans to use sand-filled barriers about two stories high and water mist to limit the spread of dust.

The Army and MuniRem did not immediately return messages Iowa Public Radio left Saturday. The EPA provided a joint statement with the Army and federal health officials saying they had been planning since March and would take extensive precautions. The statement did not address the canceled contract.

Graphic by Madeleine King / U.S. Army Maps released on Nov. 18 show possible lead air dispersion traveling north of Iowa City. The Army is expected to update its plume map based on Monday's weather.

The Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter argue the EPA accepted the Army’s conclusions without a full review of potentially safer options. Their emergency motion says lead dust could travel 100 miles or more under some weather conditions.

How to prepare for the lead detonation

The International Society for Environmentally Acquired Illness urged residents in the potential path of lead dust from the Army’s planned detonation in Middletown to take steps to limit exposure and document conditions at their homes before any blasts.

The group recommended that residents consider hiring a certified lead professional to collect dust and soil samples before the detonation, then retest the same spots after the Army says the airborne exposure period has ended. The group also urged residents to follow local guidance on keeping outdoor air out of their homes and to consult a lead abatement professional if tests show elevated levels. It cautioned that dry sweeping and pressure washing can spread settled dust.

It recommends checking the Army’s updated plume maps and following federal, state and local guidance.

ISEAI recommends that households in the potential plume area:

Test before and after. Have a certified lead professional collect indoor and outdoor dust and soil samples, or use a kit analyzed by an accredited lab. Once the Army says the airborne exposure period has ended, retest the same spots before cleaning. Baseline results can help document changes for an insurance or legal claim.

Have a certified lead professional collect indoor and outdoor dust and soil samples, or use a kit analyzed by an accredited lab. Once the Army says the airborne exposure period has ended, retest the same spots before cleaning. Baseline results can help document changes for an insurance or legal claim. Consider temporarily leaving . If you can safely relocate, consider taking household members and pets out of the potential plume area until follow-up testing shows it’s safe to return.

. If you can safely relocate, consider taking household members and pets out of the potential plume area until follow-up testing shows it’s safe to return. Keep outdoor air and dust out. Follow official guidance. Close windows and doors and set heating and cooling to recirculate if safe. ISEAI also recommends switching off fresh-air intakes, attic fans, crawlspace ventilation, exhaust fans and heat- or energy-recovery ventilators. If your system supports it, install a MERV 13 or higher filter before the blasts. Replace it after the plume passes and bag the used filter.

Follow official guidance. Close windows and doors and set heating and cooling to recirculate if safe. ISEAI also recommends switching off fresh-air intakes, attic fans, crawlspace ventilation, exhaust fans and heat- or energy-recovery ventilators. If your system supports it, install a MERV 13 or higher filter before the blasts. Replace it after the plume passes and bag the used filter. Protect outdoor items and gardens. Bring in or cover toys, furniture and pet bowls before the blasts. Consider covering gardens with securely staked 6-mil plastic sheeting.

Bring in or cover toys, furniture and pet bowls before the blasts. Consider covering gardens with securely staked 6-mil plastic sheeting. Get professional help if levels are elevated. A lead abatement professional can check living areas, attics, basements, crawlspaces, wall cavities, ductwork and soil, then recommend a cleanup plan.

A lead abatement professional can check living areas, attics, basements, crawlspaces, wall cavities, ductwork and soil, then recommend a cleanup plan. Avoid spreading dust during cleanup. Use protective equipment, wet wiping and a HEPA vacuum. Keep children and anyone pregnant or nursing away from cleanup. Avoid dry sweeping, leaf blowers, ordinary shop vacuums and pressure washing. Hosing can move lead into nearby soil.

Use protective equipment, wet wiping and a HEPA vacuum. Keep children and anyone pregnant or nursing away from cleanup. Avoid dry sweeping, leaf blowers, ordinary shop vacuums and pressure washing. Hosing can move lead into nearby soil. Ask a doctor about testing. If you may have been exposed to elevated lead levels, ask whether and when to get a blood lead test and report any health changes.

In a Friday social media post announcing Macy’s letter, the EPA said it was working with federal health and defense officials and was prepared to take the strongest available measures to protect the public and limit disruptions. Macy wrote that an EPA team has been in Middletown since Nov. 16 to collect samples independently of the Army.

Macy said current modeling predicts a low but elevated level of airborne lead for a few hours as the plume passes. The EPA is also assessing potential effects on drinking water sources. If sampling shows lead above the EPA’s action level in affected public water systems, Macy said the agencies would offer filters to homeowners served by those systems.

Reynolds has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate preparations.