The U.S. Army hired a contractor in March to chemically neutralize nearly five tons of deteriorating lead-based explosive at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, then canceled the deal two months later, The New York Times reported Saturday.

In a letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds sent Friday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency explained why federal officials ruled out chemical treatment. They concluded that moving the drums or even removing their lids could trigger an explosion.

Chemical treatment offered an environmental advantage, the Army acknowledged in its own assessment, avoiding the plume of lead dust expected from a blast. However, the Army concluded that the danger to workers and people nearby outweighed that benefit. It has scheduled the detonation for Monday, but a federal appeals court has temporarily put the EPA’s emergency permit on hold.

Why the Army ruled out chemical treatment

EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Macy wrote Friday that the Army shared data showing lead azide had recrystallized during long-term storage, making it more sensitive to friction and shock. The Army, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives concluded that disturbing the 68 drums to treat their contents could endanger workers and the surrounding community.

Macy wrote the Army also ruled out using heavy equipment to build a structure around the drums, moving them to an existing disposal site at the plant or leaving them in storage. Instead, the Army concluded that a controlled detonation where the drums are stored was its only viable option. The Army plans to use sand-filled barriers about two stories high around the storage bunkers, along with water mist, to limit the spread of lead dust.

The Times identified the contractor as MuniRem Environmental, a Georgia company that presented its technology to an Army expert panel in March. The company’s chief executive, Valentine Nzengung, told the newspaper that then-Army Secretary Dan Driscoll made the final decision to order a controlled detonation. The Times also reviewed an email in which an Army contracting officer told the company the cancellation was unrelated to shortcomings in its technical proposal.

The Army, the EPA and MuniRem did not immediately return messages Iowa Public Radio left Saturday afternoon. It remains unclear why the drums weren’t disposed of before they became so unstable. Macy’s timeline says the EPA learned of the problem March 12 and sent a team four days later. The agency issued three emergency storage permits between April and September while the Army evaluated disposal options.

Court hold leaves Monday’s plans uncertain

The Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter argue the EPA accepted the Army’s rejection of potentially safer options without requiring a full review. Their emergency motion says lead dust could travel 100 miles or more under some weather conditions.

Graphic by Madeleine King / U.S. Army Maps released on Nov. 18 show possible lead air dispersion traveling north of Iowa City. The Army is expected to update its plume map based on Monday's weather.

There is no known safe level of lead exposure. Lead can damage the developing brain and is especially harmful to young children and during pregnancy. Exposure can cause learning and behavioral problems and raise the risk of miscarriage or premature birth.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put the permit on hold late Thursday while it considers the groups’ request to block the blasts. The U.S. Justice Department filed notice with the court Friday that it intends to oppose the request and pointed to a federal rule allowing waste treatment without a permit in certain emergencies.

The DOJ stated the Army has the authority to blow up the cache, regardless of an EPA permit, if it determines there is “an immediate threat to human health, public safety, property, or the environment.”

The Army hasn’t said whether it will use that exception. However, Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle said the cache would have to be detonated no later than Monday because temperatures were forecast to drop below freezing, making the material even more unstable.

Earthjustice attorney Thien Chau says the exception sets a high bar and urged the Army against invoking it to bypass the court proceedings. The DOJ said it plans to file a response to the groups’ emergency motion to halt the detonation on or before Sunday. A federal court has yet to rule on the complaint.

Telle moved the operation from Friday to Monday after calls for a delay from Reynolds and lawmakers in Iowa and Illinois. Reynolds has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate preparations.

Middletown Mayor Rodney Johnson backed the Army’s plan in a video posted to Facebook, saying a prolonged delay could make the explosive more dangerous as temperatures change. Johnson said the plant’s commander briefed him Nov. 12 on how the material was being monitored and told him moving it could be catastrophic.

Johnson said residents had already taken time off work, made plans to leave town or moved animals ahead of Friday’s originally scheduled blasts. He said area schools and some nearby businesses closed Friday.

“A prolonged delay is not acceptable for the citizens of Middletown,” Johnson said.

In a Friday social media post announcing Macy’s letter, the EPA said it was working with federal health and defense officials and was prepared to take the strongest available measures to protect the public and limit disruptions. Macy wrote that an EPA team has been in Middletown since Nov. 16 to collect samples independently of the Army.

Macy said current modeling predicts a low but elevated level of airborne lead for a few hours as the plume passes. The EPA is also assessing potential effects on drinking water sources. If sampling shows lead above the EPA’s action level in affected public water systems, Macy said the agencies would offer filters to homeowners served by those systems.