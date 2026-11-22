Iowa officials have launched a website to help residents prepare for the U.S. Army’s planned detonation of nearly five tons of deteriorating lead-based explosive in Middletown.

State agencies are coordinating public health guidance, reviewing plans to monitor air, soil and water, and identifying resources for farmers who could be affected.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office said Sunday the date and time were pending an Army announcement.

The U.S. Justice Department said in a weekend court filing that the Army intends to detonate 9,500 pounds of unstable lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown by Tuesday — despite a court-ordered pause that keeps the operation’s environmental permit on hold.

The Army said a forecasted drop to below-freezing temperatures poses an immediate risk that the material could explode on its own, and that federal rules allow it to act without a permit if it determines there is “an immediate threat to human health, public safety, property, or the environment.”

Reynolds activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Friday. Her office said officials met several times over the weekend to share information and prepare for the operation. The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management directed the center’s work and coordinated with local, state and federal officials. The new website links to information from the Army, the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and state agencies.

“While the detonation is a federal operation, it’s important for the state to be engaged in the preparation process so we can support the work of our federal partners in responding to the needs of Iowans,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Protecting the health and safety of our people and communities is our highest priority.”

Iowa Health and Human Services is assessing potential health effects with federal partners, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The governor’s office said the agency is keeping local public health officials informed and will update its guidance as more information becomes available.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has given the Army access to state-managed land in potentially affected areas to support environmental monitoring. DNR staff will independently review the monitoring data and determine whether additional measures are needed. Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig is working with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and USDA officials in Iowa to identify resources for crop and livestock producers.

Army says it can proceed under an emergency rule

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily suspended the EPA’s emergency permit Thursday while it considered a request from the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter to block the blasts. The DOJ argued a federal emergency rule allows the Army to act without it. The Army said colder weather increases the risk that the 68 drums of degraded lead azide could explode without warning.

The Army acknowledged a controlled detonation will release lead dust. It said a planned operation would allow it to choose favorable weather, notify residents and monitor and clean up contamination afterward.

The groups argued that federal officials gave residents too little notice and have yet to show they thoroughly evaluated potentially safer disposal methods. The Army had yet to publish updated plume maps as of Sunday afternoon showing which communities could be affected as winds shift.