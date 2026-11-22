The U.S. Army said Sunday night it has rescheduled the controlled detonation of more than four tons of deteriorating lead-based explosive at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown for Wednesday.

In a social media post, the Army said the change would allow for more favorable weather and give crews time to put all safety measures in place. The post did not give a start time.

The controlled detonation at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is now scheduled on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 to allow for optimal weather conditions and all mitigation measures to be emplaced.



The Army and our interagency partners have been working around the clock to safeguard all… — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 23, 2026

The blasts were originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20. The Army moved them to Monday after Gov. Kim Reynolds and lawmakers from both Iowa and Illinois asked for more time. The U.S. Justice Department then told a federal appeals court over the weekend that the Army intended to act by Tuesday, citing the risk that freezing temperatures could trigger an uncontrolled explosion.

A federal appeals court on Thursday issued a temporary pause that keeps the operation’s environmental permit on hold while it considers a request from the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter to block the blasts. The DOJ argued that the court’s order suspends only the permit and leaves the Army free to act under a separate emergency exemption for explosives, allowing it to act without a permit if it determines there is “an immediate threat to human health, public safety, property, or the environment.”

In declarations filed early Sunday, the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter challenged the Army’s handling of the deteriorating lead azide. They said residents received too little notice and federal officials had yet to show that they thoroughly considered alternatives to detonation.

Michael Schmidt, general counsel for the Iowa Environmental Council, said the DOJ’s filing suggests the stockpile is more dangerous than the Army had previously disclosed. He said detonation may now be the only feasible option because the problem was allowed to persist.

“The public deserves to know immediately which communities will be impacted and how residents can most effectively protect themselves and mitigate impacts on their health and homes,” Schmidt said.

The Army expects the blasts to release dust containing lead and says a controlled operation lets it choose favorable weather and monitor where the dust goes.

Reynolds activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Friday. The state also launched a resource page linking residents to Army updates, public health guidance and information for livestock producers.