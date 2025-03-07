Conversations with impactful women

This International Women's Day, we look back on some amazing women who have been interviewed on IPR's airwaves.



Nikole Hannah-Jones

The Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of "The 1619 Project" grew up in Waterloo, Iowa. Nikole Hannah-Jones reflected on her humble roots and the importance of placing the consequences of slavery and contributions of Black Americans at the center of American history.

Listen to the podcast.



Peggy Whitson

Iowan Peggy Whitson has spent a total of 665 days in space during three separate missions. While literally out of this world, she grew cells for cancer research.

Listen to the podcast.



Roxane Gay

Roxane Gay's collection of essays Bad Feminist became a New York Times best-seller after its 2014 release, and her voice has since become an important part of our social discourse. She discussed her writing, reproductive rights and the power of literature facing book bans.

Listen to the podcast.



Dr. Deborah Turner

The late former president of the national League of Women Voters was interviewed on Talk of Iowa a few months before her death. The retired OBGYN and gynecologic oncologist shared the importance of accessible women's healthcare beyond one's reproductive years.

Listen to the podcast.



Rekha Basu

In her more than 5,000 columns, Rekha Basu addressed issues of social justice, human rights, race and gender. Some of her most impactful pieces spoke up against the sexual abuse of young women. Her bold feminist writing also led to criticism, but that never swayed her from writing what she thought needed to be put to print. She gave this interview ahead of her retirement from The Des Moines Register.

Listen to the podcast.



Tarana Burke

The activist who started the #MeToo movement discusses how those two words became a rallying cry for people sharing stories of sexual assault and harassment.

Listen to the podcast.



Harper Steele

The documentary Will & Harper is a vulnerable portrayal of the friendship between Will Ferrell and Harper Steele after Steele came out as a trans woman. The pair went on a road trip, making stops across the country, including in Steele's hometown of Iowa City. Steele shares about her journey coming out and her experiences filming the documentary in places where she wouldn't typically feel safe as a trans woman.

Listen to the podcast.



Anita Hill

More than 30 years ago, she faced down an all-male, all-white Senate Judiciary Committee. Anita Hill shared her reflections on the sweeping impact of gender-based violence, why it persists and what we can do to protect future generations.

Listen to the podcast.



Alison Bechdel

Fun Home: a Family Tragicomic took Alison Bechdel seven years to create. When it was finally published in 2006, it became an almost instant success, winning award and receiving critical acclaim, while also sparking conversation and controversy. Bechdel discusses the legacy of the book.

Listen to the podcast.



Kittie Weston-Knauer

Iowa's own Kittie Weston-Knauer picked up BMX racing at 40, when she was one of two women in the country racing in her age group. The former school principal continues to race regularly at the age of 75.

Listen to the podcast.



Lucinda Williams

Musical icon Lucinda Williams told stories from her childhood and her rise in the music industry as part of the discussion of her memoir, Don't Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You: A Memoir. We take a moment to listen to a few of her songs throughout the conversation.

Listen to the podcast.



Lisa Bluder and Jan Jensen

The Iowa women's basketball coaches reflected on the team's historic run and the new era of college ball in Iowa City as Jan Jansen prepared to take on the head coaching role.

Listen to the podcast.



Amy Tan

Amy Tan is the author of The Joy Luck Club. The novel tells the stories of four mothers, all immigrants to the United States from China, and four of their daughters: first generation Americans and baby boomers, immersed in a culture that could not be more different from that of their mothers.

Listen to the podcast.

