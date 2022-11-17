Retiring columnist Rekha Basu on decades of being a voice for change

After 30 years of coverage at the Des Moines Register, columnist Rekha Basu is retiring. She joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe this hour to share highlights from her career, how she has seen the newspaper industry change and why she is stepping away in a bittersweet goodbye.

In her more than 5,000 columns, Basu addressed issues of social justice, human rights, race and gender. Some of her most impactful pieces spoke up against the sexual abuse of young women. Her bold feminist writing also led to criticism, but that never swayed her from writing what she thought needed to be put to print.

Basu's final day at Register will be Dec.1, but she doesn't plan to retire her voice just yet.

Guest

