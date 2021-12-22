Amy Tan explores identity, trauma, relocation and raising first-generation children in America in her best selling book

Published in 1989, the novel tells the stories of four mothers, all immigrants to the United States from China and four of their daughters, first generation Americans and baby boomers, immersed in a culture that could not be more different from that of their mothers. In the book, the mothers fled China following the Japanese invasion that began in 1931. Each woman has a difficult and traumatic past, but they found each other at a church in the United States and formed “The Joy Luck Club.” They, along with their husbands and later their children, gathered each week to share their lives, feast and play games.

