Alison Bechdel reflects on 'Fun Home' 17 years later

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published December 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Fun Home: a Family Tragicomictook Alison Bechdel seven years to create. When it was finally published in 2006, it became an almost instant success, winning awards, critical acclaim, sparking conversation and controversy. For the Talk of Iowa book club, host Charity Nebbe discusses the celebrated graphic memoir and its legacy with Bechdel and expert readers.

Guests:

  • Alison Bechdel, author and cartoonist
  • Faber McAlister, associate professor of rhetoric and media studies and director of the Cowles Speaking Center at Drake University
  • Lauren Haldeman, poet and cartoonist based in Iowa City
Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
