Fruits of her labor: the stories behind Lucinda Williams' iconic songs
In her memoir, Lucinda Williams explains how she spent her career making music on her own terms.
On this edition of the Talk of Iowa book club, host Charity Nebbe is reading Don't Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You: A Memoir by Lucinda Williams. Williams tells stories from her childhood, and how she became a musical icon.
Later in the hour, Rachel Gulick and Katie Roche join the program as expert readers inspired by William's artistry.
Guests:
- Lucinda Williams, musician, author
- Rachel Gulick, executive director, Girls Rock! Des Moines
- Katie Roche, musician, Awful Purdies & The Dandelion Stompers, director, Iowa City Public Library Friends Foundation