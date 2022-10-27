© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Nikole Hannah-Jones reflects on her humble roots, growing up in Waterloo and receiving the 2021 Iowa Author Award

Published October 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, will give the 2022 Manatt-Phelps Lecture in Political Science at Iowa State next week.

When journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones launched "The 1619 Project" her goal was to tell a more complete story of American history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the center of the narrative.

"The history we’ve been taught doesn’t explain the country that we live in and I’m trying to counter that and people have embraced that," said Hannah-Jones.

In this archived interview, Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks to Hannah-Jones about her powerful work, her new book "The 1619 Project" and how the seeds of it were sewn during her childhood in Waterloo, Iowa. Hannah-Jones can be seen at the upcoming Iowa State 2022 Manatt-Phelps Lecture in Political Science Nov. 2 at Stephen's Auditorium.

This episode was originally produced Nov. 22, 2021.

Guest:

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones, author, "The 1619 Project"
Politics History Black Lives Matter
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
