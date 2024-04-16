Meet Miss Kittie, the oldest woman competing on the BMX racing circuit

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, Dani Gehr fills in for Charity Nebbe and discusses the book Tough Broad: From Boogie Boarding to Wing Walking―How Outdoor Adventure Improves Our Lives as We Age with author Caroline Paul. In the book, she advocates for more women seeking outdoor adventure and features Iowa BMX rider Kittie Weston-Knauer, a former school principal who continues to race regularly at the age of 75.

Then, Weston-Knauer joins the show to discuss her BMX experiences and how she tries to recruit more people — particularly women — to the sport.

Guests:

