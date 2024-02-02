© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Best-selling author Roxane Gay talks about abortion rights, book bans

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanDanielle Gehr
Published February 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Roxane Gay's collection of essays "Bad Feminist" became a New York Times best-seller after its 2014 release, and her voice has since become an important part of our social discourse.

Warning: This episode contains mentions of rape that some may find upsetting, or that may be a triggering event.

On this Talk of Iowa, Roxane Gay joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss her work and how she views feminism, reproductive rights, and the power of literature.

Guests:

  • Roxane Gay, writer, social commentator
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingWomensexual assault
