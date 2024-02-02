Best-selling author Roxane Gay talks about abortion rights, book bans
Roxane Gay's collection of essays "Bad Feminist" became a New York Times best-seller after its 2014 release, and her voice has since become an important part of our social discourse.
Warning: This episode contains mentions of rape that some may find upsetting, or that may be a triggering event.
On this Talk of Iowa, Roxane Gay joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss her work and how she views feminism, reproductive rights, and the power of literature.
Guests:
- Roxane Gay, writer, social commentator