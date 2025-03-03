© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
This Iowa City-based illustrator finds inspiration for her art and books in nature

Iowa Public Radio | By Madeleine Willis,
Samantha McIntoshCharity Nebbe
Published March 3, 2025 at 9:24 AM CST
Black and white drawing on a desk with watercolor paints.
Photo Courtesy of Claudia McGehee
The original scratchboard image on the cover of “Rings of Heartwood: Poems on Growing.”

Lynxes, skinks and squirrels. Oh My!

Claudia McGehee sits on the ground and draws on a bench.
Photo Courtesy of Claudia McGehee.
Claudia McGehee drawing from the Musk Ox display at the UI Natural History Museum.

Iowa City-based artist Claudia McGehee is the illustrator of two new children’s books, Counting Winter and Rings of Heartwood.

McGehee’s detailed drawings are done using scratchboards, which create woodcut-like images.

The texture in her drawings breathes life onto the page with vivid details such as a duckling’s fluff meant to elicit sensory responses in her readers.

McGehee said while she can draw humans, she prefers to draw animals. Her favorite animals to draw are squirrels and birds, particularly the ones native to Iowa. McGehee says she often finds inspiration while on walks through Hickory Hill Park.

This conversation was originally featured on Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe. Samantha McIntosh produced this episode.
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
