This Iowa City-based illustrator finds inspiration for her art and books in nature

Lynxes, skinks and squirrels. Oh My!

Photo Courtesy of Claudia McGehee. Claudia McGehee drawing from the Musk Ox display at the UI Natural History Museum.

Iowa City-based artist Claudia McGehee is the illustrator of two new children’s books, Counting Winter and Rings of Heartwood.

McGehee’s detailed drawings are done using scratchboards, which create woodcut-like images.

The texture in her drawings breathes life onto the page with vivid details such as a duckling’s fluff meant to elicit sensory responses in her readers.

McGehee said while she can draw humans, she prefers to draw animals. Her favorite animals to draw are squirrels and birds, particularly the ones native to Iowa. McGehee says she often finds inspiration while on walks through Hickory Hill Park.

This conversation was originally featured on Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe. Samantha McIntosh produced this episode.