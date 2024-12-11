Former SNL writer visits her Iowa hometown in documentary 'Will & Harper'

After comedy writer Harper Steele came out as a trans woman, Ferrell suggested they take a cross-country road trip. The result is the documentary Will & Harper, which released on Sept. 27 on Netflix.

Iowa City, where Steele grew up, is one of the locations featured in the documentary. Steele shares about her journey coming out, and her experiences filming the documentary in places where she wouldn't typically feel safe as a trans woman.

Then, 170 million users in the United States already know that once you start watching TikTok videos, it can be hard to stop. A lot of those users are children. Many people are concerned about the health dangers TikTok poses to young people, and recent reporting shows that TikTok is well aware of the dangers. Sylvia Goodman, the reporter who broke the story, discusses what that reporting shows, and psychologist Douglas Gentile discusses how we should use this information.

Guests:



Harper Steele, Emmy-winning writer and producer

Emmy-winning writer and producer Sylvia Goodman , Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Reporter

, Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Reporter Doug Gentile, distinguished professor of psychology at Iowa State University

Parts of this episode were originally produced on Sept. 4, 2024 and Oct. 24, 2024.