River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

30 years after her Senate hearings, Anita Hill explains why gender-based violence persists

Published October 8, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Thirty years ago, she faced down an all-male, all-white Senate Judiciary Committee. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with educator, advocate and author Anita Hill.

Kieffer talks with Hill about her latest book, "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence." In it, Hill draws on her decades as a teacher and legal scholar to explore the sweeping impact of gender-based violence, why it persists and what we can do to protect future generations.

Later on in the show, why rural Americans are now dying of COVID-19 at more than twice the rate of their urban counterparts. And, we learn about robots and other technical innovations in Iowa grocery stores.

Guests:

  • Anita Hill, educator, legal scholar, advocate and author, "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence."
  • Lauren Weber, Midwest correspondent for Kaiser Health News based in St. Louis
  • Linh Ta, reporter, Axios Des Moines

River to River Books & ReadingCOVID-19Business & Consumer NewsTechnology News
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
