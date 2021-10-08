30 years after her Senate hearings, Anita Hill explains why gender-based violence persists
Thirty years ago, she faced down an all-male, all-white Senate Judiciary Committee. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with educator, advocate and author Anita Hill.
Kieffer talks with Hill about her latest book, "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence." In it, Hill draws on her decades as a teacher and legal scholar to explore the sweeping impact of gender-based violence, why it persists and what we can do to protect future generations.
Later on in the show, why rural Americans are now dying of COVID-19 at more than twice the rate of their urban counterparts. And, we learn about robots and other technical innovations in Iowa grocery stores.
Guests:
- Anita Hill, educator, legal scholar, advocate and author, "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence."
- Lauren Weber, Midwest correspondent for Kaiser Health News based in St. Louis
- Linh Ta, reporter, Axios Des Moines