30 years after her Senate hearings, Anita Hill explains why gender-based violence persists

Thirty years ago, she faced down an all-male, all-white Senate Judiciary Committee. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with educator, advocate and author Anita Hill.

Kieffer talks with Hill about her latest book, "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence." In it, Hill draws on her decades as a teacher and legal scholar to explore the sweeping impact of gender-based violence, why it persists and what we can do to protect future generations.

Later on in the show, why rural Americans are now dying of COVID-19 at more than twice the rate of their urban counterparts. And, we learn about robots and other technical innovations in Iowa grocery stores.

Guests:

