Anticipated by some and dreaded by others, a girl's first period is a rite of passage marking the start of around 40 years of responsibility and knowledge. On this Womanhood episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe discusses the reproductive responsibilities of women and others who menstruate.

We start by discussing period poverty in the United States and how a University of Iowa student is currently combating that with her non-profit, Love For Red. Then, IPR's Natalie Krebs joins the show to discuss the status of reproductive laws and maternity care deserts in Iowa.

Retired OBGYN and gynecologic oncologist Dr. Deborah Turner shares the importance of accessible women's healthcare beyond one's reproductive years. Finally, sociologist Mary Noonan discusses how reproductive health can impact a woman's career and financial well-being.

This episode is part of Talk of Iowa's Womanhood series, airing from Oct. 23 - Oct. 27.

Guests:

