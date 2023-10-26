© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The reproductive responsibilities of women

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshKate Perez
Published October 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
From a girl's first period to post-menopausal health, women have numerous reproductive responsibilities during their lifetime that change as they grow older.

Anticipated by some and dreaded by others, a girl's first period is a rite of passage marking the start of around 40 years of responsibility and knowledge. On this Womanhood episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe discusses the reproductive responsibilities of women and others who menstruate.

We start by discussing period poverty in the United States and how a University of Iowa student is currently combating that with her non-profit, Love For Red. Then, IPR's Natalie Krebs joins the show to discuss the status of reproductive laws and maternity care deserts in Iowa.

Retired OBGYN and gynecologic oncologist Dr. Deborah Turner shares the importance of accessible women's healthcare beyond one's reproductive years. Finally, sociologist Mary Noonan discusses how reproductive health can impact a woman's career and financial well-being.

This episode is part of Talk of Iowa's Womanhood series, airing from Oct. 23 - Oct. 27.

Guests:

  • Maanya Pandey, University of Iowa sophomore, founder and president, Love For Red, Inc.
  • Natalie Krebs, health reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Deborah Turner, retired OBGYN and former associate medical director, Planned Parenthood of North Central States
  • Mary Noonan, associate professor of sociology, University of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Kate Perez
