Andrea Welchans began her career with ISU Extension and Outreach at the Polk County office in January 2001 as an office assistant. Through the years in the Polk office, she had the opportunity to take on various roles, including 4-H county youth coordinator, office manager and county director. Her roles involved a blend of team building, grant writing, supervision, volunteer management and budget management. As county director, she obtained federal sub-grants, increased programming in underserved communities and schools and increased revenues by 73%. In 2017, she was named regional director for Polk, Dallas, Madison and Warren counties. While serving as regional director, she accepted an opportunity to work on campus as the interim State 4-H Program Leader for 11 months. Since 2019, she has served as the Assistant Vice President for County Services, where she provides leadership to 100 county extension offices. This role is deeply informed by Welchans' knowledge of county office operations and presents regular opportunities for me to provide training and technical support to 29 regional directors and 425 county staff members across the state of Iowa. She also works closely with 900 publicly elected council members as they lead their county agricultural extension districts, each as a governmental subdivision of the state of Iowa. She is also a member of the ISU Extension and Outreach Leadership Team.

In addition to her work with ISU Extension and Outreach, she has been representing Iowa State University on the Iowa State Fair Board and the Blue Ribbon Foundation since 2021. These roles allow Welchans to contribute to the broader community and support the missions of these important organizations. Her experience on these boards has been both rewarding and enlightening, as it has allowed her to engage with and influence key initiatives within the state regarding ag education, youth development and agritourism.

Welchans holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Geophysics from the University of Hawaii at Mānoa and a Master of Public Administration from Drake University. Outside of work, she is actively involved in her home community, schools and serves as a 4-H volunteer. Additionally, she serves as the board secretary for the Bondurant Christian Church Preschool. She lives with her husband and two sons. Her oldest son is attending University of Northern Iowa, and the other is a freshman at Bondurant-Farrar High School. Her favorite hobby is gardening vegetables and flowers. Occasionally she reminds myself how much she enjoys a leisurely bike ride on the Chichaqua Valley Trail from Bondurant to Baxter.