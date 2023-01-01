Susan Brennan

Susan (Miller) Brennan grew up in Marshalltown, Iowa and went to Iowa State University, where she majored in Communications. Following graduation, Susan joined the technical medical sales team with GE Medical, selling x-ray diagnostic equipment in Tennesse, Alabama and Georgia. Susan met her husband, Terry, in Birmingham, AL, and continued in the medical sales field, moving to orthopedic implant sales with Johnson & Johnson and Danek.

After moving to Iowa City in 1994, Terry and Susan started a family and have three children, Ryan, Molly and Lucie. While her kids were young, Susan did interior decorating, launched her wedding planning & design business, Truly Yours, and started her decade-long career with the Foundation for the Iowa City Community School District, serving as Executive Director from 2014 until her recent retirement in June 2023.

Susan is involved in the Iowa City community, serving on several boards, including the Iowa City Road Races, Any Given Child and the Community Foundation of Johnson County. She has also been a member of the Iowa City Noon Rotary Club.