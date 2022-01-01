Chuck Swanson is proud of being a lifelong Iowan, having grown up in Spencer and attended the University of Iowa, where he received his MBA.

Chuck spent most of his career at Hancher Auditorium, at the University of Iowa. He began as business manager in 1985 and became executive director in 2002. During his time at Hancher he was passionate about its role as one of the leading university presenters in our country. Working with faculty across campus to find ways to enrich the experience of students was a very important part of Hancher's work. Chuck also had a love for connecting Hancher artists with communities across the state, touching the lives of young families.

He served on the project team that designed and built the new Hancher Auditorium following the 2008 flood. He will always be grateful to have had the experience of working with some of the world's finest professionals in the most collaborative and respectful way possible. The team created a real spirit and love for Hancher.

He also serves on the boards of Ballet Des Moines, the Foundation for the Iowa City Community School District and the University of Iowa Center for Human Rights. Chuck and his wife Kim have three daughters and five grandchildren.