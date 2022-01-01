Kaye Lozier was employed as the Director of Development at the Greater Des Moines Community Foundation from 2005-2015, served as the Administrative Assistant to the President of the Iowa Senate from 1996-2004 and the Community Child Advocate at Blank Children’s Hospital. In 2015 she started her own business: Lozier Consulting building better legacies. She retired in 2019.

Kaye was the first woman to chair the Board of Directors of the YMCA of Greater Des Moines, from 1996-98, and received the YMCA Service to Youth Award in 2002. She served on the Board of Directors of West Bank and West Bancorporation for 11 years.

Kaye has served as vice chair of the Des Moines Plan and Zoning Commission, chair of the Enterprise Zone Commission and chair of the Terrace Hill Commission.

She was president of the Junior League of Des Moines and she also served on the Association of Junior Leagues International Board of Directors. She served on the Water Works Park Campaign Steering Committee and the boards of the Chrysalis Foundation, the BWA Foundation, the Institute for Public Leadership and the Des Moines Playhouse. In 2002, Kaye ran for the Iowa state Senate.

She is a member of NEXUS Executive Women’s Alliance and Comment Club. In 2006, Kaye was named a Woman of Influence by the Des Moines Business Record.

Kaye currently serves on The Avenues Board (formerly Restoration Ingersoll).

A former teacher, Kaye is a graduate of Iowa State University. She and her husband, Dick, live in Des Moines. They have five children and ten grandchildren.