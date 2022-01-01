Chris Martin is a professor of Digital Journalism in the Department of Communication and Media at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. His research and writing has been published in a number of journals and books, and he is the author of two award-winning books on how labor unions are covered in the news media: No Longer Newsworthy: How the Mainstream Media Abandoned the Working Class (2019) and Framed! Labor and the Corporate Media (2004), both published by Cornell University Press. He is also the co-author of two leading media texts, Media & Culture and Media Essentials.

Martin’s work has been a source for the news more than 100 times, including for MSNBC, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Chicago Tribune, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The New York Review of Books, Columbia Journalism Review, NPR, Buzzfeed, and HuffPost. Martin previously taught at Miami University (in Ohio), and holds a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. He is a native of Columbus, Ohio, where he worked for a few years in commercial radio and as a communications aide in the Ohio Senate.

Martin is a recipient of the State of Iowa’s Board of Regents Award for Faculty Excellence.

He is also vice president of United Faculty, the AAUP-affiliated faculty union at UNI. He lives in Cedar Falls with his wife Bettina Fabos (a professor of Interactive Digital Studies at UNI) and has two adult daughters.