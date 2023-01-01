Mark Nolte is a native Iowan who has been engaged in economic development and finding ways to support people and communities across Iowa.

In his current role with GreenState Credit Union, he works to advance financial literacy opportunities to communities and workplaces to enhance the ability of all Iowans to achieve homeownership. He and his wife Leslie are raising their five children and operate the Nolte Academy of Dance, The James Theater and the New Iowa Conservatory.

When he isn't working on all of the above, he loves to make and share music with his band, The Fox Hill Troubadours. Iowa Public Radio keeps him informed and engaged with the news and music scene in Iowa.