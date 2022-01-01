Alejandro Hernandez

Alejandro serves as the chief academic and administrative officer for Drake University’s College of Business and Public Administration. In this role, he sets the intellectual and programmatic direction for the college, in collaboration with the broader university community. He also participates in the collaborative leadership of the university in the context of Drake’s overall strategic plan and institutional goals.

Alejandro joined Drake in 2020 with 30+ years of experience in corporate America. He most recently was responsible for the development and integration of corporate social responsibility strategies at Wells Fargo. In this role, he managed disclosures and reporting on the company’s progress in making positive contributions to communities and minimizing environmental and social risks.

Alejandro is a member of the Iowa Latinx Project collaborative leadership team. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the YMCA of the Rockies and the Education Foundation Advisory Committee of the PSIA-AASI (Professional Ski Instructors of America-American Association of Snowboard Instructors).

A native of Chile, Alejandro has been involved in the snow sports since he became a ski instructor at Centro de Ski La Parva, Chile in 1984. Over the years, he has taught skiing at several ski areas and currently coaches the Seven Oaks Ski Development and Racing Team in Boone, Iowa. He holds a Level 2 certification from the PSIA-AASI and the National Ski and Snowboard School of Chile.